Poteau, Talihina have new coronavirus cases

Talihina had two new coronavirus cases and Poteau one on Wednesday.

After those results, there are 48 active cases in LeFlore County with 102 overall, 53 recoveries and one death of a Pushmataha County man with a county address.

There are currently 16 cases in Poteau, Spiro, Talihina and Wister with five, Heavener four, Pocola and Whitesboro two, and Arkoma, Bokoshe, Cameron, Muse, Shady Point and Clayton with one. The Clayton case is actually in Pushmataha County but is reported in LeFlore County.

One case of coronavirus in Howe was taken off the list.

