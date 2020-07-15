Poteau sets school opening

By KEN MILAM, Ledger Correspondent

POTEAU – Poteau Public Schools will begin classes Aug. 17 if current plans remain in place.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

School board members voted Monday to approve a modified school calendar for the 2020-21 school year, including the new start date and other changes intended to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The schedule includes four days in class and one day – Friday — of virtual classwork from home. Superintendent Don Sjoberg said teachers needed more training to deliver virtual instruction. He said the day of remote learning would keep teachers and students prepared in case COVID-19 cases increase and the district is forced to shift to a total virtual learning schedule.