Poteau School Board agenda 7-13-2020

POTEAU – The Poteau School Board will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the Bert Corr Administration Building at 100 Mockingbird Lane in Poteau.

The agenda can be seen HERE.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.