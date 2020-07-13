Poteau School Board agenda 7-13-2020

POTEAU – The Poteau School Board will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the Bert Corr Administration Building at 100 Mockingbird Lane in Poteau.

The agenda can be seen HERE.

