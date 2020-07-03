Poteau man dies of gunshot wounds

POTEAU – The Poteau Police Department and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations are investigating the shooting death of a 40-year-old man Thursday.

An investigator with the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is also investigating.

According to reports, police were called to Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center concerning a man who was at the hospital with bullet wounds.

The man’s identity was not released. Three persons of interest were arrested regarding the murder.

