Poteau man dies of gunshot wounds

POTEAU – The Poteau Police Department and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations are investigating the shooting death of a 40-year-old man Thursday.
An investigator with the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is also investigating.
According to reports, police were called to Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center concerning a man who was at the hospital with bullet wounds.
The man’s identity was not released. Three persons of interest were arrested regarding the murder.
