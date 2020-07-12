Partly cloudy, hot again Sunday

Partly cloudy and hot again Sunday with a high of 93 degrees and a low of 70 degrees.
There is a slight chance of storms and rains again Sunday after storms moved through the area late Saturday night.
Sunrise is at 6:14 a.m. with sunset at 8:33 p.m.
