Panama police vehicle involved in accident

A Panama police officer was involved in an accident Wednesday at 12:14 p.m. at Ridge Road, a mile south of Poteau on Highway 59.

Officer Todd Adkins, 30, of Heavener, was driving a 2010 Chevy truck, a unit of the Panama Police Department, northbound, when he hit by a 2004 Chevrolet Impala driven by Billy Smith, 35, of Poteau.

Smith failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by the vehicle driven by Adkins.

