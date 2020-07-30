Panama festival starts Thursday

PANAMA – The Panama scrimmage festival starts Thursday and continues through Friday.

There are 27 teams scheduled to attend including LeFlore County schools: Heavener, Howe, LeFlore, Panama, Pocola, Poteau, Whitesboro and Wister.

