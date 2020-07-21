OU to require student virus testing

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The University of Oklahoma will require all students living in housing on the Norman campus to test negative for the coronavirus before they are allowed to move in.

University President Joseph Harroz Jr. said in a statement Monday that the testing promotes a healthier environment as students begin moving onto campus on Aug. 11. Classes are set to start on Aug. 24.

“Our fall 2020 semester will be different from any other, and throughout our fall planning, the well-being of our campus community has been at the forefront,” Harroz said. “Providing our residential students a simple and free way to complete this test before they arrive in Norman is part of our comprehensive strategy to reduce transmission of the virus on campus and in the broader community.”

