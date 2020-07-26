OU to face Missouri State Aug. 29

NORMAN (AP) — Oklahoma has moved its football opener against Missouri State up a week to Saturday, Aug. 29.

The Sooners said the NCAA approved a waiver request from both schools to change the date to allow more schedule flexibility amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Oklahoma is set to face Tennessee in another home game Sept. 12, then travel to Army for a Sept. 26 contest.

“If the season is indeed permitted to start as scheduled, the benefit of extra time between games will help our teams manage any variety of possible circumstances that may occur,” athletic director Joe Castiglione said in a statement. “Our original schedule had an open date between the second and third games, so now we will have a span of five weeks to play three games.

“It provides us a more gradual approach to safely manage the conditions of these unprecedented times. We’re thankful to Missouri State for their cooperation during this process and to the NCAA for allowing both teams to start the season a week earlier.”

