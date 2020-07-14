OSU student-athletes earn recognition

.STILLWATER – Oklahoma State had 410 student-athletes across all sports honored with the announcement of the Big 12’s 2020 Spring Commissioner’s Honor Roll. The league recognizes all student-athletes with a 3.0 grade-point average or higher from its member institutions during each semester.

