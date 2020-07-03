OSU finds ‘no signs’ of racism in program

STILLWATER (AP) — Oklahoma State’s athletic director said late Thursday an internal review had found “no sign or indication of racism” in the football program under coach Mike Gundy after a number of players raised concerns.

“We have spent the past couple of weeks reviewing our program and talking with current and former players,” AD Mike Holder said in a statement posted online. “Our internal review found that Coach Gundy needs to invest more time in building stronger relationships with his student-athletes. However, our review has uncovered no signs or indication of racism.”

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.