OSU finds ‘no signs’ of racism in program
STILLWATER (AP) — Oklahoma State’s athletic director said late Thursday an internal review had found “no sign or indication of racism” in the football program under coach Mike Gundy after a number of players raised concerns.
“We have spent the past couple of weeks reviewing our program and talking with current and former players,” AD Mike Holder said in a statement posted online. “Our internal review found that Coach Gundy needs to invest more time in building stronger relationships with his student-athletes. However, our review has uncovered no signs or indication of racism.”
