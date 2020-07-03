OSU finds ‘no signs’ of racism in program

FILE – In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy runs onto the field before the team’s NCAA college football game against Iowa State in Stillwater, Okla. Mike Holder, Oklahoma State’s athletic director, said late Thursday, July 2, 2020, an internal review had found “no sign or indication of racism” in the football program under Gundy after a number of players raised concerns. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

STILLWATER (AP) — Oklahoma State’s athletic director said late Thursday an internal review had found “no sign or indication of racism” in the football program under coach Mike Gundy after a number of players raised concerns.

“We have spent the past couple of weeks reviewing our program and talking with current and former players,” AD Mike Holder said in a statement posted online. “Our internal review found that Coach Gundy needs to invest more time in building stronger relationships with his student-athletes. However, our review has uncovered no signs or indication of racism.”

