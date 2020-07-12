One new virus case in Pocola

One new coronavirus case in Pocola Saturday, according to the LeFlore County Emergency Management.

That gives the county 23 active cases. Seven cases are in Spiro, four in Pocola and Poteau, three in Heavener, two in Muse, with one in Talihina, Smithville and Talihina.

