One new coronavirus case reported Sunday

LeFlore County had one new coronavirus case reported in Panama Sunday, giving the county 44 active cases and 87 overall.

Poteau has 14 cases, Spiro seven, Heavener and Panama four, Pocola has three, Whitesboro, Wister and Talihina all have two, Arkoma, Bokoshe, Clayton, Howe, Shady Point and Muse each have one.

