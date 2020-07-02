Oklahoma officer’s health improving after shooting

Dan Osborne prays at a makeshift memorial for Tulsa Police Officers Craig Johnson and Aurash Zarkeshan at Mingo Valley Division Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The officers were shot early Monday morning during a traffic stop. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

TULSA (AP) — A Tulsa police officer’s health is improving after he was he was shot in the head during a traffic stop in which a fellow officer was killed, authorities said Wednesday.

Officer Aurash Zarkeshan was critically wounded during the Monday traffic stop. The other officer, Sgt. Craig Johnson, died of his wounds on Tuesday.

