Oklahoma moving inmates from private prison

By SEAN MURPHY Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has announced plans to move about 1,400 inmates out of a medium-security private prison in Cushing that has been the site of some of the state’s worst prison violence in recent years.

The decision announced late Thursday is part of a cost-cutting move as a result of a $24 million budget cut, which is about 4.4% of the agency’s annual budget, said DOC spokesman Justin Wolf.

The prison, operated by Tennessee-based CoreCivic, employs about 290 people, many of whom will be provided the opportunity to transfer to other facilities the company operates in the state, said CoreCivic spokesman Ryan Gustin.

