OKC Council approves mandatory mask ordinance

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Council voted Friday to require faces to be covered inside all public buildings in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

The council approved the ordinance by a 6-3 vote at a special meeting. The ordinance requires persons age 11 and up, with few exceptions, to don face coverings or shields covering their noses and mouths in all indoor public spaces.

Among the exempt are those who work in offices with no face-to-face interactions, diners while eating and drinking, those engaged in sports or cardio exercise, and those who are deaf or hard-of-hearing.

