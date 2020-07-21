OK Kids start state Tuesday

Three LeFlore County baseball teams qualified for the state tournament (Bracket).

The Heavener Rangers play Elk City at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Sallisaw. The Panama Generals qualified for the T-ball state tournament at Muskogee while the Panama Drillers made it to the coach pitch state tournament in Weatherford.

The Generals take on the Blanchard Ballers Thursday at 2 p.m. (Bracket) while the Drillers face the Fletcher Wildcats Thursday at 5 p.m. in Weatherford (Bracket).

