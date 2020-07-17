Obituary for Tess Tustin

POTEAU – Tess Tustin, 93, of Poteau, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, in her home.

Tess was born Jan. 22, 1927, in Gilmore to Dink and Margie (Nichols) Burns.

Funeral services are Monday at 1 p.m. at Fort Smith National Cemetery in Fort Smith, Arkansas, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

Tess was a member of First Christian Church in Poteau. She loved sewing, going to grandchildren’s ballgames, gardening, dancing and visiting with friends.

Survivors include her children Larry and Sandy Tustin, Harry Jr. and Robbie Tustin, and Susie and Mike Lairamore; grandchildren Bret Tustin and Cindy, Bryan Tustin, Perry Tustin and Marie, Misty and Jerry Collins, Stefany and Richard Snipes, Lacey and Justin Downs, Natalie McGehee, Mandy Bourne and Michael Bourne; great grandchildren Tyler and Hannah Tustin, Tarah Tustin, Dani and Dax Collins, Champ, Wrigley and Rookie Downs, Bryson Tustin, Britt Hinton, Avery and Gehrig Snipes, Lara and Liam McGehee, and Noah Bourne; sister-in-law Dee and Bill Kovoach; nephew Loyd and Judy Ivy; other relatives, loved ones and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry Tustin Sr., in 2005; two sisters; and five brothers.

Pallbearers are her grandsons and great grandsons.

The family will be at the funeral home Sunday from 5 to7 p.m.

You may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.

