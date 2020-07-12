Obituary for Terry McGee

MUSE – Terry Dale McGee, 65, of Muse, was born Aug. 18, 1954 in Heavener, to Hubert McGee and Ella Mae (Branscum) Yandell and passed away July 9, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Funeral service is Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Heavener First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall with Bro. Larry Stacy, Bro. Danny Southerland and Bro. Sam Dyer officiating. Burial will follow in Hontubby Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

He was a life-long resident of the area, worked for K.C.S. Railroad, and was a retired logger and rural mail carrier. Terry was a family man, who enjoyed spending time with his family. He always said that he was a rich man as far as family goes. Terry also loved playing softball in his younger years, and also enjoyed the outdoors, either hunting or fishing.

Surviving family members are his wife, Cynthia McGee; his mother,Ella Mae Yandell, of the Lovings Community; his step-mother, Phyllis McGee, of Heavener; three daughters Terri Chenoa McGee of Poteau, Crystal Lewis and husband Gerie of Alva, and Windy Julian and husband Carlos of Hodgen; one son Bradley McGee and wife Shanna of Poteau; two step-daughters Jamie Collins and husband Jason of Chesterfield, Virginia, and Julie Hinchey of Richmond, Virginia; three step-sons Daniel Wade and wife Susan of St. Angelo, Texas,

Robert Hinchey of Muse, and Landon Broyles and wife Samantha of Tennessee; three sisters Denise Stacy and husband Larry of Howe, Elisia Naylor of Heavener, and Joyce Elsea and husband George of Heavener; six brothers Royce Wayne McGee of the Forrester Community,

David McGee of Heavener, Mike McGee and wife Dena of the Lovings Community, Russell McGee and wife Tammy of Red Oak, Randy Yandell of the Lovings Community, and Jeff McGee of Heavener; 20 grandchildren Jamese, Alexus, Aubrey, Katie, Rachel, Kristen, Kamiera, Karley, Trenton, Keaton, Sergio, Kalvin, Michael, Kaylie, Jakelin, Brylann, Breelana, Lynlee, Kashlyn and Nathaniel; nine step-grandchildren Hunter, D.J., Renni, McKeyla, Ashton, Joshua, Dylan, Brookyln and James; two great-grandchildren Kyrie Delao and Elijah Dale; Papa’s special twins Alexus and Aubrey McGee; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and a host of many friends.

Terry was preceded in death by his father, Hubert McGee; his step-father, Bob Yandell; one brother, Tony McGee; and his paternal grandparents, Jake McGee and Dora.

Pallbearers are Bradley McGee, Sergio Camacho, Trenton West, Keaton Lewis, Gerie Lewis, Danny Wade, Robby Hinchey, Daniel Carter and special pallbearer, Kyrie Delao.

Honorary pallbearers are Cody McGee, Chris McGee, Michael Branscum, Sam McGee, Curtis McGee and Carlos Julian.

Viewing is noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the funeral home. The family visitation is Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

