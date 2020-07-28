Obituary for Shawn Poor

OKLAHOMA CITY – Christopher Shawn Poor, 49, of Oklahoma City (formerly of Heavener) was born Nov. 15, 1970 in Poteau to Marion Newton and Patricia (Sinyard) Poor and passed away July 25, 2020 in Oklahoma City.

Funeral services are Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with Johnny Lane of Oklahoma City officiating. Burial will follow in Summerfield Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

He was the owner and operator of Poorboy Mechanical. Shawn loved the outdoors, grilling, spending time with family and fishing. He was a member of Word of God Church in Oklahoma City.

Surviving family members are his wife, Melissa Poor, of the home; his mother, Patricia Vinson, of Heavener; one daughter, Brittany Gilmore, of Claremore; two step-daughters Riley Paige Julian and Taylor Tanae Campbell; two sons Jeremy Gilmore of Claremore and Christopher Jacob Poor; three step-sons Michael Paul Campbell of Florida, Zachary Lane Paschal of Muskogee and Jacob Sauter of Brookshire, Texas; four sisters Mary Ellen McCutchan of Talihina, Tina Poor of McAlester, Dianna Martin and husband Larry of Panama, and Sharon Poor of Heavener; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loved ones and host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marion Newton; his paternal grandparents Christopher Robert and Myrtle Mae Poor; his maternal grandmother, Marie Synard; a niece, Brandy Morton; and a nephew, J.C. Rye.

Pallbearers will be his family.

Viewing will begin Thursday from noon until 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

To sign his online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger.