Obituary for Riley Bryan

HOWE – Riley Elizabeth Bryan “Porkchop”, went to her heavenly home Friday, April 17, 2020, in Howe.

She was born April 27, 2002 in Shattuck. She attended elementary school in Shattuck and junior high at Arnett. While there she participated in 4-H, softball, wrestling and for a short period was catcher for the boys’ baseball team.

At 14-years-old she moved to Howe, where she played softball and was reporter for FFA where she became known as “Short Round” (please see Mr. Marshall for explanation). She loved showing sheep and excelled in school making the Superintendents Honor Roll. She loved the friends she made participating in the Upward Bound Program at CASC.

Riley was baptized on July 10, 2013 at Arnett Church of Christ. She traveled with the church to LTC convention in Bentonville, Arkansas and received many awards for her leadership and love of Jesus Christ. After moving to Howe, she became a very proud member of the GC3 Youth Revive program and the GC3 church family.

Riley was preceded in death by her niece, Paisley Bryan.

She is survived by her parents Chris and Lisa Bryan of Howe, and Cole and Whitney Phillips of Claremore; sisters Jessica Bell of Poteau, Amre Gathright and husband Rod of Van Buren, Arkansas, Savanna and Hadley Bryan of Howe; brothers Wilfred Bryan of USAF in Little Rock, Arkansas, Dalton Bryan of Arnett, Walker Bryan of Howe and Kellin Phillips of Arnett; grandparents Gerald and Erma Bryan of Jackson, Missouri, Jesse and Agnes Knapp of Poteau, and Clinton and Pam Davis of Arnett; nieces Jeslyn, Madison, Ryleigh, Lilly and Aspen; nephew, Jesse Bell; numerous aunts, uncles, other relatives and some very loved and appreciated friends and classmates.

Memorial service is July 25 at 10 a.m. in the Green Country Cowboy Church, followed by burial at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the parents have asked for donations to be made to Howe FFA, GC3 Youth Revive or Porkchop’s Love Foundation.

You may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.

