Obituary for Marshall Ollar

Marshall Ollar, 66, of Heavener, was born May 11, 1954 in Hodgen to Frank and Lahoma (Dalton) Ollar and passed away July 30, 2020 in Heavener.

Memorial service is Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with Marshall Faulkberry officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Marshall was a long-time resident of the area and worked at the Ollar Sawmill and was a oilfield and construction worker, and jack on many trades. Marshall loved to play guitar and play horseshoes. He loved going to Old-timers Day at Monroe and loved his dogs Nikki and Tiny. He loved his buddy, Marty; they loved to garden and grow tomatoes, donating to anyone that that needed them. Marshall was am outgoing person and tried to please people and make them smile.

Surviving family members are a son, Marty Ollar, of Heavener; one sister, Lanora Simpson, of Texas; three daughters Marsha Stringer and husband Walter of Waldron, Arkansas, Melissa and Julio Ramirez of Heavener, and Amber Bryant of Texas; one sister-in-law, Kay Ollar, of Mena, Arkansas; one brother, Robert Ollar, of Heavener; 13 grandchildren Seth Jamerson, Precious Eslick, Kierra Ollar, Gary Eslick, Misty Eslick, Jack Eslick, Alex Wharff, Katie Stringer, Aniya Stringer, Deontray Stringer, Elisha Stringer, Jessica Taylor and Jarrod Stringer; six great-grandchildren Emma Jamerson, Hayden Eslick, Korah Loomis, Leo Wharff, Brooklyn Taylor and Danielle Taylor; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and a host of many friends

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lahoma Ollar; four brothers William Ollar, Andy Ollar, Randy Ollar and Haden Ollar; and two daughters Shanna Nicole Ollar and Angela Hawkins Remer.

To sign Marshall’s online guestbook, please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.

