Obituary for Leonard Adkins

POTEAU – Alfred “Leonard” Adkins, 66, of Poteau, was called home Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Poteau.

Leonard was born Sept. 3, 1953 in Heavener to Justice and Lola Marie (Holland) Adkins.

Leonard fought a courageous strong battle with stage 4 lung cancer. During this battle, he rededicated his life to Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior. In his young days, especially in his stay in the military, he enjoyed bull riding and other sports.

Before his health declined, he enjoyed putting in a hard day’s work. He spent seven years in the U.S. Army, mostly overseas in Germany, where he met his wife Marion and started his family.

He worked in the oilfield and any job where he could be outdoors. His hobbies included gardening, hunting and fishing, but mostly catfishing. His family teased him and called him their “Pro-Catfisher”. Sady and Carolina, our dogs, were his companions on errands and road trips. He also loved teaching his grandchildren to fish and hunt.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Anthony L. “Tony” Adkins; sisters Evelyn Adkins and Cindy Orozco; brothers Harold and Leslie; brother-in-law, Joe Diego; and son-in-law, Bartley Keith Hobson.

Survivors include his, wife Marion Adkins, of the home; daughters Linda Sue and Scott Dollens, and Brenda Carol and Jason McMurray; grandsons Kyle Swarts and Anthony Adkins; granddaughter Brianna Hobson; sisters Leona Hollan, Beulah and Leroy King, Mary Alice Adkins, Kathy Adkins and Bertha Sanders; sister-in-law, Connie Diego; other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Services are Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Faith Community Church of the Nazarene in Poteau with pastor Michael Davidson officiating. Burial will follow at Hodgen Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Charlie Mattox, Prestin Mattox, Kyle Swarts, James Lemmons, Ronnie Lovell and Terry Rust. Visitation is Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.

You may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.

