Obituary for Gillan Dean Robinson

Gillan Dean Robinson, 90, of Heavener, was born Jan. 21, 1930 in Heavener to William Shaler and Arnold Irene (Gillan) Robinson and passed away July 16, 2020 in Heavener.

Funeral service is Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Heavener First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall with Bro. Sam Dyer, Bro. John Glinski and Gunnar Mangrum officiating. Burial will follow in Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Gilly was a member of the First Baptist Church since 1946. He was a long-time deacon, and served in other areas of the church, including: lawn care and driving the bus for the First Baptist Church Believers Group, traveling many miles and through many states. Gilly attended Eastern A&M in Wilburton, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. While attending college, She was drafted by the United States Army, serving as a medic in the Korean Conflict. After serving in the military, Gilly worked for ALG Gas Company in Shreveport, Louisiana for a short time, before becoming employed with the K.C.S. Railroad, where he worked for 41 years as a brakeman/conductor, retiring in 1991. Gilly loved the outdoors, making many trips with his hunting buddies to Colorado, taking horses and mules riding the Continental Divide three times, along with traveling in the Rocky Mountains. He loved life and people, telling anyone that would listen to all of his stories. Gilly will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by one daughter Arminda Morales and husband Jesus of Poteau; one son Preston Robinson and wife Kim of Heavener; three grandchildren Brianna Riddley and husband Phineas of Heavener, Rachel Skelton of Poteau, and Gunnar Mangrum and wife Grace of Waco, Texas; eight great-grandchildren Milaya, P.J., Azzlyn, Zayven, Saniah, and Zakyrah Riddley, and Corley Place and Camden Place; his companion, Betty Burns, of Heavener; her son Marcus and Kimberly Burns of Fayetteville, Arkansas; and grandchildren Anthony and Emily Burns

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bettye Jean (Stringer) Robinson of over 50 years; a great-grandson, Caden Place; and a great-granddaughter, Zarteshia Riddley.

Viewing is Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., Monday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The family will visit with friends Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

To sign Gilly’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.