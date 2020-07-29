Obituary for George Weaver

PANAMA – George Wayne Weaver, 85, of Panama, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas and was born May 3, 1935 in Pittsburg to Elmer Sr. and Mary (Martin) Weaver.

Services are Friday at 11 a.m. at the Old Bokoshe Cemetery Pavilion with Jim Cook officiating. Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

When George was a young boy, his family moved to Bokoshe where he lived until 1956 when he joined the U.S. Air Force. After his tour was finished, he was honorably discharged. He met Etta Faye Fletcher, the love of his life for 63 years. They were married Jan. 5, 1957 in Sayer.

To this union, a daughter was born. He was a truck driver, mechanic; there was nothing he couldn’t fix and was also a tire laborer. George and Etta moved to Panama in 1973. George loved fishing and hunting until his health declined.

He accepted Jesus Sept. 15, 2002 and was baptized at New Mount Pleasant Church in Heavener, where he served as Sunday school teacher and deacon.

Surviving family members are his wife, Etta Faye; daughter Susan (Weaver) Crowder and husband Randy of Weatherford; grandchildren Diana Holdman and husband James, Michael Bradshaw and wife Rhonda, Christina Avery, and Bobbi Jo Perez and husband Carmelino; great grandchildren Stefanie Ivey and husband Jason, Tori Maxwell, Christyl Morgan, Marcos Perez and Christian Perez; great great grandchildren, Stormie Ivey, Nathan Maxwell and Kennedi Williams; brother, Frankie Weaver, of Rock Island; sister, Judy, of Michigan; other relatives, loved ones and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; great grandson, Douglas Byrd; three brothers; and two sisters.

Pallbearers are Shawn Knight, Leon Lowrimore, Thomas Brown, Carmelino Perez, Marcos Perez, Ron Cline and Frank Weaver Jr.

The family will be at the funeral home Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. to visit with relatives and friends.

You may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.

