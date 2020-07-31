Obituary for Donald Ray Naylor

Donald Ray Naylor, 85, of Heavener, was born July 13, 1935 in the Conser community to William Franklin “Doc” and Hattie Drucilla (Cranfield) Naylor and passed away July 30, 2020 in Poteau.

Funeral services are Monday at 11 a.m. at the Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with Steven Rowton officiating. Burial will follow in Heavener Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Donald Ray was a long-time resident of the area, a veteran of the United States Army, and worked as a foreman for Glover Construction. He loved to hunt, especially deer and rabbit. Donald Ray loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed traveling, playing pool, operating heavy equipment, and driving “Valley Road.” Donald Ray was a hard worker, and was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend. Don will be dearly missed by all whom loved and knew him.

Surviving family members are his wife, Ruby Naylor, of the home; two daughters Brenda (Naylor) Stacy of Heavener, and Carolyn White and husband Jim of Heavener; one sister, Queta Ann Hamner, of Howe; five grandchildren Steven Rowton and wife Andrea, Christina Massey and husband Mike, Joshua White and wife Kelsey, Megan Ramsey and husband Cody, and Ryan Stacy; seven great-grandchildren Caden and Coley Rowton, Michael and Tyler Massey, Joshlyn and Rhett White, and Josie Ramsey; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and a host of many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Doc and Hattie Naylor; two sisters Faye Hayes and Willa Mae Leiper; and three brothers Charles, Vester, and Caral Naylor.

Pallbearers are Steven Rowton, Cody Ramsey, Mike Massey, Joshua White, Ryan Stacy and Jim White.

Viewing is Sunday from noon until 8 p.m., with the family visiting with friends from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

To sign Donald Ray’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month or $50 a year and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.