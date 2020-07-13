Obituary for Del Gregory

Delmer “Del” Hue Gregory, 69, of Heavener, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Del was born Jan. 15, 1951 in Odessa, Texas to Delmer and Dorothy (Rouse) Gregory.

He was in law enforcement for 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Hazel; children David Gregory and Lee Ann of Stillwater, Rick Gregory of Broken Arrow, and Danielle Gregory of Broken Arrow; grandchildren Megan and Zayne Gregory; other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Memorial services are Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Sugarloaf Christian Fellowship in Monroe.

Honorary pallbearers are Tom Duroy, Charlie Hanger, Kevin Radley, Russell Busby, Donnie Barnes and H.L. Scroggins.

You may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.

