Obituary for Colonel David Robinson

TAMPA, Fla. – Colonel David Alan Robinson, 64, of Tampa, Florida (formerly of Poteau) passed away June 29, 2020. He was born Jan. 1, 1956 in Oklahoma City.

Funeral services are Monday at 10 a.m. at the Heavener First Baptist Church with Bro. Brock Hardin, Bro. John Glinski, Bro. Chris Clark and Bro.Jim Parsley officiating. Burial will follow at noon in the U. S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, Arkansas with military honors by the United States Army Guard and the Fort Smith D.A.V. Chapter 1.

Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener,

In 1996, David married the love of his life, Vicki Glinski. Together they raised and loved their five daughters and 13 grandchildren. David thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, sailing and traveling the world.

He graduated from Northeastern State University with his Bachelor’s degree in 1992 and his Master’s degree in 1997.

He served as a police officer, worked in the TRIO Programs at Carl Albert State College, Upward Bound Director, and served 33 years in the Army, earning the rank of Colonel. After retiring from the military, he began working for the Navy College in Yokosuka, Japan and became the Pacific Director. David also found joy in serving others through volunteer work. Among the most recent are the VFW in Yokosuka, Japan as Chaplain and Commander. He was also a member of BMAD (Bikers Making A Difference) in Poteau.

Colonel Robinson was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, and the Army Commendation Medal for his service in Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Bosnia and South America.

Surviving family members are his wife, Vicki Robinson, of the home; three daughters Lindsay Beaton and husband Kyle Beaton of DeWitt, Arkansas, Jana Robinson of Tampa, and Alisha Clark and husband Chris of Mineral Bluff, Georgia; two step-daughters Kristi Hocott and husband Eric Hocott of Fort Smith, and Lisa Cottrell and husband Aaron Cottrell of Valrico, Florida; his mother, Natha Dean Robinson, of Wister; siblings Shirley Parsley and husband Jim of Poteau, Linda Haney of Wister, Lester Robinson of Wister, and Dylana Marcaurelle and husband Stephen of Wister; 13 grandchildren John David, Lakota, Elizabeth, Anna, Sada, Jacob, Katelyn, Evelyn, Anna Claire, Henry, Owen, Aubrey Cate and Maya; the mother of Lindsay, Jana and Alisha is Vickie Heppel, David’s first wife. Though their marriage ended their joint love for their daughters never did.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ted Franklin Robinson.

Pallbearers are Kyle Beaton, David Stallings, Lester Robinson, Jay Parsley, Jacob Vickers and Aaron Cottrell. Honorary pallbearers are Stephen Marcaurelle, Eric Hocott, Joseph Marcaurelle, Gary Williams, Joe Mode, Paul Mode, Randy Lum and Mark Dunaway.

David will lie in state Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

To sign David’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.

