Obituary for Charlotte Annette Roberts

PLAINVIEW, Ark. – Charlotte Annette Roberts, 79, of Plainview, Arkansas, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at her home.

A family directed memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Humphrey Funeral Service of Russellville, Arkansas. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Arkansas at www.alzark.org. Internet obituary and online guest book are available at www.humphreyfuneral.com.

The daughter of Wesley and Ilene Paralee Caughern Keeney, she was born Sept. 21, 1940 in Heavener.

Ann was “mommy” to her girls, “nanny” to her grandchildren and “Anniebelle” as she was affectionately known, to many friends and family. She was all about her Savior, children and grandchildren. She loved to cook and excelled at it. An invitation to a meal she cooked or the gift of a pie was highly prized. Her church was an extension of her family. Her children and grandchildren were taught about Jesus at an early age. She blessed everyone with her beautiful smile, special acts of kindness and unconditional love.

She was a postal delivery worker and a member of the Plainview Free Will Baptist Church, where she was an active member for over 40 years.

Survivors include two daughters Regeneia Dugan and husband Derek of Russellville, and Donna Reed and husband Danny of Plainview; a granddaughter, Dr. Kayla Hulsey, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; four grandsons Matthew Hulsey of Springfield, Missouri, Andrew Mills of Mount George, Charles Joseph “C.J.” Dugan of Russellville and Daniel Frost of Dardanelle, Arkansas; two great grandchildren Alexis and Shawn Mills; a brother, John Wesley Keeney of Russellville; a special caregiver and friend, Cora Palmer; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family throughout the Keeney, Frost and Roberts families.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Paul Roberts; her parents; a brother, Kenneth Eugene Keeney; and a daughter, Paula Ann Frost.

