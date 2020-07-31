Obituary for Buddy McCollom

WISTER – Howard Lynn “Buddy” McCollom, 62, of Wister, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Wister and was born April 6, 1958 in Poteau to Howard Loyd and Margaret (Phillips) McCollom.

Graveside services are Monday at 10 a.m. at Ellis Chapel Cemetery in Wister, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He worked in the oilfields, “milkman” for Hiland Dairy and assistant manager for LeFlore County Solid Waste Management.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Morgan McCollom; daughters Amanda Hagelberger and husband Adam, Samantha Johnson and husband Brandon; grandchildren Kaydence and Zylie Thornburg, Ephram and Rowan Johnson, Tristin, Blair and Chloe Hagelberger; sister Judy McKinney and Stanley; his mother, Margaret; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Phyllis Williams, Donna Fuller, JoAnn and Podie Meeks, Bess Meeh, Geraldine Duncan, Glenda and Donny Shadwick, Bud Morgan, Lana Klein, Cliff and Shelly Morgan; other relatives, loved ones and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; grandson, Zaven Lynn Dmitri Johnson; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Durell and Opal Morgan; brothers-in-law Eldon Williams, Sam Fuller, Larry Meeh and Wayne Knight.

Pallbearers are Bud, Cliff and Clayton Morgan, Ron Bacon, John and Bill Meeh, and Brad Knight.

Donations may be made to the Ellis Chapel Cemetery Association.

You may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.

