Obituary for Bobby Miller Jr.

SUMMERFIELD – John “Bobby” Miller, Jr., 38, of Summerfield, was born Oct. 20, 1981 in Tahlequah to John Bob, Sr. and Vickey (Senters) Miller and passed away July 25, 2020 in Tulsa.

Funeral services are Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Summerfield Church of Christ with Bro. Tracy Loyd officiating. Burial will follow in Summerfield Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Bobby was born in Tahlequah, but spent most of his life in Summerfield. He attended LeFlore and Heavener Public Schools. He was a general laborer his entire life. Bobby would tinker with items others had thrown away until he could get it to work for him. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. Bobby loved family get-togethers, where he shared his Oreo cheesecake. Bobby liked playing games with his Granny Mazil, once winning a game of 31 against her and saying, “I beat my own Granny!” He will be most remembered for his generous spirit and willingness to help others when they needed it. Bobby will be greatly missed by those who loved him and will never be forgotten.

Surviving family members are his parents John and Vickey Miller of Tahlequah; one sister, Marianne Miller, of Tahlequah; adopted brothers Cody Herrington and John Cogburn; aunts Debra and Mike Monholland, and Myra Ener; uncles Anthony and Valerie Senters, and Tex Harrison and Jessica Harrison; special first cousins Diana Bascue, Melissa Partin, Robert Hamner, Brandy Foreman, Jenny Conner, Ethan Monholland, Kyle Monholland, and Meghan Monholland; great aunts, uncles, and other cousins from the Fulks, White and Miller families; adopted parents James and Sharon Herrington; his dog, Blue; special family at Ben’s and Gin Hole Stores; and numerous friends across LeFlore County.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Bob and Ona Miller; his maternal grandparents Mazil and Pete White; his paternal grandmother, Tilda Marie Tephentaylor; and three aunts Virginia Harrison, Angela White, Mandy and husband Raymond Gates.

Pallbearers are Cody Herrington, John Cogburn, Ethan Monholland, Kyle Monholland, Faron Lloyd, Rick Lloyd and Ben Bethell. Honorary pallbearers are Anthony Senters, Mike Monholland, Wayne Ward, Tanner Ward, Matt Wolfe, Josh Lloyd, Hallie Foreman, Alex Foreman and Bentley Conner.

Viewing is Wednesday from noon until 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m., at the funeral home. The family will visit with friends Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

To sign Mr. Miller’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.

