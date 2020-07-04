Obituary for Billy Gwin

LeFLORE – Billy Wayne Gwin, 69, of LeFlore, was born Jan. 17, 1951 in LeFlore, to Charlie and Mildred (Walden) Gwin and passed away July 2, 2020 in LeFlore, surrounded by family.

Funeral services are Tuesday at 1 p.m. at LeFlore First Baptist Church in Leflore with Bro. Sam Ingle officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Billy was a long-time resident of the area, a retired school bus driver for Leflore Public Schools, and a musician/singer. He loved to sing and play music, hunting, fishing, and anything outdoors. Billy played several instruments and taught himself how to play by ear. He also loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. Billy will be deeply missed by all whom knew and loved him.

Surviving family members are two daughters Tina Goff and husband Gary of Spiro, and Billie Gullick of LeFlore; one son Michael Gwin and Tommie Walker of LeFlore; five brothers Frankie Gwin and wife Wanda of Batesville, Arkansas, Johnny Gwin and wife Nancy of Oklahoma City, David Gwin and wife Peggy of Onapa, Roger Gwin and wife Kathy of Pocola, and Randy Gwin of Chickasha; four sisters Judy Yates of Hinton, Debrea Bohannon and husband Allen of Shawnee, Phyllis Rouzer and husband Harry of Shady Point, and Martha Reddin and husband Allen of Muskogee; eight grandchildren Billy Gullick, Jake Gullick, Kaydon Goff, Ericka Goff, Ethan Goff, Jason Goff, Klarissa Taylor and Shenna Lisher; four great-grandchildren Camden Gullick, Colt Zellers, Elijah Lisher and Liam McMillan; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loved ones and host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Mildred Gwin; and two brothers Charles and Jerry Gwin.

Pallbearers are Billy Gullick, Jake Gullick, Kaydon Goff, Charlie Gwin, Travis Gwin and Rodney Ford.

Viewing is Sunday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., Sunday, Monday from 9 a.m. until 8:30 p.m., and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.

The family will visit with friends Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

