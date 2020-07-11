NWS issues heat advisory for Saturday

The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a heat advisory for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Heat index values from 105 to 110 are expected.

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

People are urged to take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Everybody is encouraged to wear light weight and loose-fitting clothing when

possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911.