Nine new virus cases in county

There were nine new cases of coronavirus reported in LeFlore County Wednesday, according to the LeFlore County Emergency Management.

Spiro had four cases, Heavener had three while Pocola and Poteau each had one new case.

Currently there are 19 active cases. Spiro has six, Heavener, Pocola, Poteau and Smithville each have three and Cameron has one.

