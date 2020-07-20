Nicklaus says he tested positive

Home 2020 July Nicklaus says he tested positive

Jon Rahm, of Spain, right, is congratulated by Jack Nicklaus after winning the Memorial golf tournament, Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Jack Nicklaus revealed Sunday during the CBS telecast of the Memorial that he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus at the onset of the pandemic.

Nicklaus and his wife, Barbara, turned 80 a month apart at the start of the year.

He said his wife had no COVID-19 symptoms, while Nicklaus had a sore throat and a cough. Nicklaus said they were home in North Palm Beach, Florida, from March 13 “until we were done with it” on about April 20.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger/LCJ

/ Golf, Sports / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Read More
Wolff takes Rocket Mortgage Classic lead
Big finish gives Fowler win
McIlroy wins Match Play Championship
Woods, Manning win TV charity match
McIlroy delivers the winner
Read More
Johnson, McIlroy prepare for golf return

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar