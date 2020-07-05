New virus case reported in Smithville

There was one new case of coronavirus reported Saturday in LeFlore County.

The new case was in Smithville, which now has three active cases. There are eight active cases in the county with the three in Smithville, two in Bokoshe and Spiro, and one in Pocola.

There have been 35 cases in the county with one death and 26 recoveries. The death was from a person with a Talihina zip code who lived in Pushmataha County.

