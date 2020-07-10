New extra-inning format stirs debate

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Baseball has its answer to penalty kicks, overtimes and shootouts, and it figures to stir just as much debate as all those other tiebreakers.

Major League Baseball will start each extra inning in this abbreviated, 60-game season by putting a runner on second base. The rule has been used since 2018 in the minor leagues, where it created more action and settled games sooner.

