New extra-inning format stirs debate

In this June 27, 2019, file photo, Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Taylor Rogers throws against the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game in Minneapolis. Major League Baseball will start each extra inning this season by putting a runner on second base. “I think you’ve all seen, with a runner on second base these days, we have to be pretty complicated with our sequences,” Rogers said. “I don’t see that speeding up the game. In fact, I see that slowing it down.”(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Baseball has its answer to penalty kicks, overtimes and shootouts, and it figures to stir just as much debate as all those other tiebreakers.

Major League Baseball will start each extra inning in this abbreviated, 60-game season by putting a runner on second base. The rule has been used since 2018 in the minor leagues, where it created more action and settled games sooner.

