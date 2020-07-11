New coronavirus case reported in Muse

A new case of coronavirus was reported Friday in Muse by the LeFlore County Emergency Management.

That gives the county 22 active cases. There are seven in Spiro, four in Poteau, three in Heavener and Pocola, two in Muse, one in Smithville and one in Talihina for a person who lives in Pushmataha County but has a Talihina address.

