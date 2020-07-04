New coronavirus case reported Friday

A new case of coronavirus was reported in Bokoshe Friday, giving LeFlore County seven active cases.

Active cases are two in Bokoshe, Smithville and Spiro, with one in Pocola

Overall, LeFlore County has had 34 cases with one death and 26 recoveries. Area counties with number of cases was McCurtain County with 522, Sequoyah County with 44 and Latimer County with 14.

