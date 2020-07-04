New coronavirus case reported Friday

Home 2020 July New coronavirus case reported Friday

A new case of coronavirus was reported in Bokoshe Friday, giving LeFlore County seven active cases.

Active cases are two in Bokoshe, Smithville and Spiro, with one in Pocola

Overall, LeFlore County has had 34 cases with one death and 26 recoveries. Area counties with number of cases was McCurtain County with 522, Sequoyah County with 44 and Latimer County with 14.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ News / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

New coronavirus case in Heavener
Read More
Coronavirus update 5-24-2020
Read More
Two new coronavirus cases in county
Read More
Oklahoma coronavirus update 5-16-2020
County has confirmed coronavirus case
Read More
Coronavirus update 5-23-2020
Trump says guidelines aim to lift some restrictions
Inmate freed from prison tests positive for virus

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar