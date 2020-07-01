New coronavirus case in Heavener

A new case of coronavirus was reported in Heavener Tuesday, giving LeFlore County 10 active cases.

In addition to the Heavener case, there are three in Bokoshe, two in Smithville and Spiro, and one in Honobia and Pocola.

Oklahoma set a new record for cases in one day with 585, breaking the previous record of 482 on June 24. The state has now had 13,757 cases.

There were two deaths, upping the overall total to 387. Recoveries were 498, leaving the figure at 10,085.

Craig Hall

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

