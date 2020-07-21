New cases reported in Panama, Poteau

Two new cases of coronavirus were reported Monday, one in Panama and one in Poteau.

This gives LeFlore County 89 cases overall with 42 active cases. There have been 46 recoveries and one death of a Pushmataha man with a county address.

Poteau has 14 active cases, Spiro has six, Panama with five, Heavener has three, Pocola, Talihina, Whitesboro and Wister each have two, while Arkoma, Bokoshe, Clayton, Muse and Shady Point each have one.

