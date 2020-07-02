MLB players begin reporting for tests

The bronze statue entitled “The Player,” by sculptor George Lundeen stands in front of the main gate of Coors Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Denver. The league is waiting for the players’ union to respond to whether it will agree to health protocols for a 60-game regular-season slate and if players will report for training camp by July 1. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer

Yoán Moncada has spent the past couple of months working out in what he called a “controlled and limited environment” in Florida, where the White Sox slugger could continue to get at-bats while protecting himself from the coronavirus.

That’s a good description of the environment that greeted him upon his return to Chicago.

Players began reporting to their teams and home ballparks Wednesday in the most significant step yet as Major League Baseball presses ahead with its plan for a 60-game sprint of a season. Most players underwent a battery of health checks, not only for COVID-19 but also for any other lingering ailments from spring training, ahead of planned workouts beginning Friday and Saturday.

