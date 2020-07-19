MLB holds first COVID-era exhibitions

By JAKE SEINER AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Didi Gregorius watched over the top of his face mask as his drive off Washington ace Max Scherzer sailed into empty outfield seats.

Fake cheers — meant to encourage the hometown Nationals — accidentally piped through the stadium as the Philadelphia Phillies shortstop rounded the bases. After touching home plate, he pantomimed air-fives to teammates.

“This is 2020 baseball,” Scherzer said. “Embrace it and have fun with it.”

