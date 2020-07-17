Memorial services planned for Leonard Greene

POTEAU – Memorial services for Leonard Ray Greene, 78, of Poteau, are Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Oakland Cemetery Pavilion with Rev. Jim Reed officiating.

Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 and was born Jan. 14, 1942 in Mingo to John Murray and Lura G. (Robertson) Greene.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard.

Surviving family members include his wife of 57 years, Janice Holton Greene; daughters Janna and Mark Owens of Poteau, and Amanda and Sean Evans of Meridian, Idaho; sister, Verla Jean Potts, of Cypress, Texas; brother, William H. Greene, of Poteau; granddaughters; and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings John Quinton Vise Greene, Enoch Ewing Vise, Lois Ione Whitney, Charles Wade Greene, Joe Allen Greene, Edward Murray Greene, Helen Faye James, Hazel Kay Greene, Catherine Lu Baker, Daniel Chester Greene and Thomas Warren Greene.

