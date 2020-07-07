Memorial service planned for Wilson Busby

Wilson Howard Busby, 71, passed away in Oklahoma City March 24, 2020, due to COVID-19 and was born in Monrovia, California to Wilson M. Busby and Rose Barnes Busby.
A memorial service is July 24 at Crossings Community Church, 14600 Portland Avenue, Oklahoma City, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home.
Surviving family members are his wife, Janet Busby; his daughters Virginia Busby of Oklahoma City, Elizabeth Offord and husband Jeffrey of Bentonville, Arkansas; and his father and mother-in-law James E. and Virginia McKinney of Spiro.
He was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Mary Luquette.
