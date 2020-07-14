Memorial service planned for John Mumey

A memorial service for John Frasier Mumey, 71, is Monday at Floral Haven Chapel in Broken Arrow.

He was born July 8, 1948, and passed away July 6, 2020.

You can leave an online message at www.floralhaven.com.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger.