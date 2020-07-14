Memorial service planned for John Mumey

A memorial service for John Frasier Mumey, 71, is Monday at Floral Haven Chapel in Broken Arrow.

He was born July 8, 1948, and passed away July 6, 2020.

You can leave an online message at www.floralhaven.com.

