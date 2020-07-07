Memorial service planned for Jean Estes

POTEAU – A memorial service for Jean Clark Estes, 85, of Poteau, is Friday at 10 a.m. at the Stapp-Zoe Baptist Church.

She peacefully departed this world on April 9, 2020.

A private burial was held at Stapp-Zoe cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

She was the proprietor of Poteau Health Foods for the last 27 years. The daughter of Omer and Jessie Clark, she was born and raised in Stapp-Zoe.

