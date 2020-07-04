Man arrested in shooting death

POTEAU – Jordan James Scott, 28, of Poteau was arrested for first-degree murder and possession of firearm after felony conviction in the shooting death of a 40-year-old man.
Two other individuals have been detained in connection with the incident.
