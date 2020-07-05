LeFlore County weather 7-5-2020

Another chance of showers or thunderstorms for Sunday in LeFlore County.

There is a 50 percent chance of rain. The high will be 87 degrees with a low of 71 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:10 a.m. with sunset at 8:35 p.m.

