LeFlore County weather 7-4-2020

A break in the heat wave as expected for Independence Day with a good chance of rain and lower temperatures.
There is a 60 percent chance of rain for the holiday with a high of 89 degrees and a low of 72 degrees.
Sunrise is at 6:10 a.m. with sunset at 8:35 p.m.
